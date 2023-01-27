Keerthy Suresh Shows How to Elegantly Drape the 6-Yards of Grace

Keerthy Suresh is a fashion icon for the current generation. Her sartorial picks range from casual and chic to ultra-glamorous numbers. Her general style statement is to look comfortable. Keerthy’s penchant for ethnic wear, especially sarees, is quite evident in her fashion diaries on Instagram. The actress can often be spotted in beautiful sarees that will leave you swooning over her. She oozes elegance as her drape choices can be worn for festivals, weddings, or special occasions.

Recently, to celebrate the festival of Pongal, Keerthy Suresh picked a gorgeous yellow silk saree with intricate threadwork. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse with a V-back and accessorized the monochromatic outfit it with a kundan necklace and silver jewellery.

This sparkling gold saree is ultra-stylish and chic. It is an apt saree to wear to a wedding or cocktail party. The stunning saree is adorned with sequin details all over and she paired it with a multi-coloured embroidered sleeveless blouse to add a striking contrast to her look.

Keerthy Suresh looked like a goddess in this ivory organza number from the shelves of Anavila. She paired the look with a half-sleeve blouse in the same shade. The beautiful saree added a certain charm and the studded necklace elevated her entire look.

Keerthy Suresh picked a breathtaking saree by turning muse for Falguni Shane Peacock. The pastel-coloured number featured sheer details and was a perfect blend of sophistication and panache. She paired the saree with an embellished blouse featuring full-length sleeves and opted for minimal accessories for the perfect look.

Keerthy Suresh looks stylish as she can be seen decked up in Arpita Mehta’s ruffle saree. The contemporary saree was in the shade of beige and had butti prints all over. The pre-pleated saree had ruffle details on the pallu. She teamed up the drape with a beige cropped blouse with mirror work and sequins all over. She opted for silver accessories to wrap up her look.

