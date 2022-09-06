Home » News » Lifestyle » Keerthy Suresh's Silver Bodycon Gown Is All That Dreams Are Made Of

Keerthy Suresh's Silver Bodycon Gown Is All That Dreams Are Made Of

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 06, 2022, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Keerthy Suresh sporting a silver body-con gown. (Images: Instagram)
Keerthy Suresh sporting a silver body-con gown. (Images: Instagram)

What do you think of this look, goals or not?

Advertisement

Actress Keerthy Suresh has given us the perfect outfit inspiration for a cocktail dinner party and truth be told we never expected anything less from her. The star was seen shining bright in a silver bodycon gown.

Keerthy chose to not accessorise this look with anything over the top and keep it rather simple. This floor-length gown had a rather cute floral embroidery on the upper sides of the outfit.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

The ‘Mahanati’ star kept it pretty low-key with a nude, dewy make-up base with subtle hints of pink eyeshadow and a matte lip shade. And, she did complete justice to her outfit with those stunning beach waves.

And, trust us when we say it is just not us but other stars are also rooting for Keerthy’s look and are in awe of it. Actress Raashii Khanna commented on the post saying, “Lovely," while Anna Ben resonated all our thoughts by commenting “Damn" with a fire emoji.

              Top Showsha Video

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: September 06, 2022, 11:37 IST
last updated: September 06, 2022, 12:03 IST