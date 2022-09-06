Actress Keerthy Suresh has given us the perfect outfit inspiration for a cocktail dinner party and truth be told we never expected anything less from her. The star was seen shining bright in a silver bodycon gown.

Keerthy chose to not accessorise this look with anything over the top and keep it rather simple. This floor-length gown had a rather cute floral embroidery on the upper sides of the outfit.

The ‘Mahanati’ star kept it pretty low-key with a nude, dewy make-up base with subtle hints of pink eyeshadow and a matte lip shade. And, she did complete justice to her outfit with those stunning beach waves.

And, trust us when we say it is just not us but other stars are also rooting for Keerthy’s look and are in awe of it. Actress Raashii Khanna commented on the post saying, “Lovely," while Anna Ben resonated all our thoughts by commenting “Damn" with a fire emoji.

