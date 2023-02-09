Kendall Jenner Dating History: Top 5 Celebrities The Supermodel Has Dated

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has always been the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner clan when it comes to her dating life. Despite trying to keep her love life under covers, Kendall has been the subject of many dating rumours. While some were confirmed, others were only speculation. Fans following the supermodel have always been curious about who the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has dated through the years. From popular singers, Harry Styles and Nick Jonas to basketball star Devin Booker, here are the top 5 celebrities Kendall has found herself being romantically linked to over the years:

Harry Styles

Kendall has been romantically linked with British singer Harry Styles multiple times between 2013 and 2019. They had an on-and-off relationship. The first time the duo dated, it lasted a couple of months from the end of 2013 to early 2014. The couple seemed to have rekindled their in December 2015, after Harry and Kendall were spotted holidaying together on a yacht. In 2017, Harry in his interview with RollingStone talked about a recent ex-girlfriend, who was assumed to be Kendall, to be an inspiration for several songs on his self-titled solo debut.

Nick Jonas

Us Weekly reported in August 2015 that musician Nick Jonas and the reality TV star were seeing each other. This was all thanks to supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was dating Joe Jonas at the time, and played the matchmaker. Nick, however, mentioned that despite the two having great chemistry with each other were not dating at the time. The four of them only hung out.

A$AP Rocky

After Kendall attended a Coachella party with the rapper in April 2017, people began to take notice. The duo had been hanging out with each other since late July 2016. The month after Coachella, the couple attended the Met Gala together, where they showed plenty of PDA. Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky were also spotted together at the Paris Fashion Week in 2017.

Jordan Clarkson

The supermodel and the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard began dating in March 2016. They were spotted together during several events. This included the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival together in April of the same year. Later, the couple also celebrated the Fourth of July together at a party in Malibu.

Devin Booker

The rumours about Kendall dating basketball star Devin Booker began when they took a road trip in April 2020. By September 2020, they had also joined Justin and Hailey Bieber for a holiday. The duo also made their relationship Instagram official before parting ways for good in November 2022, two years after their on-and-off relationship began.

