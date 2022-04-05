Kendall Jenner Takes Care of her Mental Health by Following these Steps

American model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner’s latest Instagram reel might inspire you to take care of your mental health. The 26-year-old model shared a soothing video on Instagram that featured a serene mini pond and mild climbers covering the white wall in the background. Kendall’s reel also featured potted plants in giant smooth pots while the sound of water in the pond added the calming effect.

Sharing the reel on the social media platform, Kendall greeted her followers in the caption that read, “Happy monday y’all! My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately." The model added that she has come to a place where she does not feel bad about feeling anxious. The model added that she “loves" her space and her alone time. Updating her followers on Instagram, Kendall also mentioned that she is finding ways to help her start her day off with “a calmer and more positive" mindset. “That being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes," wrote the model.

Kendall also shared her Monday morning routine which started with ten deep inhaling and exhaling exercises before she touched her phone. The model added that she went into her yard and journaled and wrote down all the things she is looking forward to that day or this month. Kendall also shared that she expressed gratitude for all of her blessings and soaked in the bright sunshine. The model’s routine also included a calming tea time, following which she practiced some more deep breathing.

Sharing her routine in her recent Instagram reel, Kendall urged her followers to give it a try. The model ended the caption by writing, “I’m optimistic about my day ahead and you should be too! Love you!"

Kendall has been quite vocal about her anxiety issues and often shares her experiences on public platforms. Last year, the model featured in Vogue’s four-part video series titled Open Minded, where she said, “There are going to be those people that say, ‘What does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ And I’ll never sit here and say I’m not fortunate." Kendall added that she is still a human being at the end of the day and no matter what someone has or does not have, it should not mean that they do not have real-life feelings and emotions.

Kendall is one of the renowned models and also the founder of liquor brand 818 Tequila.

