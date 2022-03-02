Kendall Jenner Walks the Ramp for Off-White Wearing this Black Mini Dress

American model Kendall Jenner kicked off the Paris Fashion Week as she walked the runway for the Off-White show, recently. It was the first show following the death of its founder, Virgil Abloh, and was an emotionally charged moment for the fashion industry. The opening night of Paris Fashion Week was a tribute to Virgil, who is credited for changing the fashion world.

The 26-year-old model and star of reality show The Kardashians walked the ramp wearing a strapless black dress. The mini leather dress was embellished with sequins, and the side of the dress had a meta description reading “Little Black Dress." The model styled the look with a pair of matching sequin black knee-high boots and a black baseball cap that she wore backward. Kendall also held a soda can in one hand as she walked the runway.

The runway show was titled Spaceship Earth, an “Imaginary Experience" ~ “High Fashion" collection. Besides Kendall, the show also featured American tennis star Serena Williams, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Cindy Crawford among others.

Bella wore the dress aptly titled, “the Bride" as she donned a white silk taffeta dress, pulled up at the front to recreated the gesture of a girl pulling up her skirt to dance at a party. The model walked the ramp holding her heels in her hands and coiffed with a veiled baseball cap.

Celebrity guests at the show included businesswoman and artist Rihanna with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, along with Pharrell Williams, French artist Carla Bruni, Taylor Hill and more all sitting in the front row.

Off-White is a Milan-based luxury brand by Virgil, who passed away in November 2021 at the age of 41 after a private battle with rare cancer. The latest Fall 2022 collection was Virgil’s final contribution to the brand.

