Kerala Ayurvedic Retreat Introduces Asia's First Cannabis Based Treatment

Kerala is a popular tourist destination due to its lush green locations and backwaters. The state boasts its culture by remaining true to its roots while also accommodating modernity. One of the famous retreats in Kerala is the Poonthottam Ayurvedashram, an Ayurvedic treatment centre in Kulakkad village of the Palakkad district. The popular Ayurveda ashram attracts visitors from across the world around the year.

Many tourists also visit here to improve their knowledge about the various traditional Indian practices. If you are planning to stay there, you will now be able to experience the cannabis wellness methods that have been introduced in the ashram for the first time.

The one-of-a-kind cannabis experience is the only available at the Poonthottam Ayurvedashram, a first in India and Asia currently. The Malayalam word Poonthottam means garden flower and the Ayurveda ashram is situated in the Kulakkad hill region in Kerala. The green landscape offers a beautiful destination for tourists and the place is only gaining popularity due to the introduction of cannabis-based treatment.

The medical use of Cannabis has long been debated in India. While research and Ayurvedic texts show evidence of the use of cannabis in traditional medicines, in many states it’s still illegal to use the banned substance.

The Poonthottam Ayurvedashram retreat, owned by Ayurvedacharya Vaidya PMS Raveendranath and his wife Latha Raveendranath, has partnered with Bombay hemp Company (BOHECO) to provide cannabis wellness methods. Cannabis-infused food and ayurvedic treatments along with guided yoga, mindfulness sessions and tantric philosophy will be used at the ashram to relieve the visitors of their health issues. Cannabis counselling sessions will also be a part of the treatment routine at the ashram.

Ayurcann, founded on the principle of inclusion of cannabis in Ayurveda is the process of practising Ayurvedic treatments that can involve using the medicinal properties of marijuana leaf extracts. The treatment will include using blends of cannabis oils and serums and the prescription will be given by expert therapists at the ashram.

