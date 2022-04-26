KGF 2: Here’s How you can Ace Rocky Style Beard

With the blockbuster success of his latest film KGF Chapter 2, Kannada actor Yash has probably also inspired several of his fans to maintain a beard like his character in the movie. Yash plays the role of Rocky, a rowdy, ruthless, man who would go to any length to protect what he loves. The character flaunts a well-kept beard along with sunglasses and sartorial choice that will take you back to the retro era.

If you would like to channel your inner Rocky style here are some tips that might help you:

Focus on skincare

Maintaining healthy facial hair means maintaining your skin as well. Always begin by cleansing your face since it is important to start any process with clean skin. It is also recommended that you exfoliate your skin twice a week at most. Chemical exfoliation allows for you to unclog pores and remove dead skin cells, and will help the overall appearance of your skin. According to Byrdie, this step also helps you get a closer shave. Opt for an AHA, BHA, PHA toner that you can apply after cleansing to chemically exfoliate your skin.

Steaming

After cleansing and exfoliating your skin, you can place a hot towel on your face for about a minute. This step helps soften the facial hair and makes it more easy to groom and provide that smooth finish. According to Byrdie, it is recommended that you use tweezers to remove any ingrown hairs since it eliminates and prevents hair bumps.

Invest in good grooming tools

Invest in a good hair trimmer and a brush to manage your beard. Begin by brushing your beard, so the facial hair is tangle free and in one direction. Then use the trimmer to shape your beard. Keep your hands steady and make sure you are not going to be disturbed during the process since this step could make or break your look.

Post-grooming routine

Once you have achieved the desired beard style, you can move to a beard care routine. Wash your face again and get rid of any stray hairs that might get into your mouth, nose, or eyes. You can also follow this up with a clay mask to remove any sebum and achieve that clean neat beard look. To moisturise your beard, you can also apply a small amount of beard oil to keep them shiny. However make sure you do not apply much since it can make your beard look greasy and can attract dust particles to stick.

