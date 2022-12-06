Khajuraho To Sanchi Stupa, Top 5 Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is known for its amazing natural beauty and historic buildings, forests, rivers, mountains, forts, and caves. So if you are planning a trip, go to Madhya Pradesh and visit these wonderful places.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 places to visit in Madhya Pradesh.

Khajuraho: Khajuraho group of monuments is a group of Hindu and Jain temples located in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. This place is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and is known as the most popular historical and tourist place in Madhya Pradesh. Let us tell you that most Khajuraho temples were built between 885 AD and 1000 AD by the Chandela Dynasty.

Bhimbetka: Palaeolithic archaeological site Bhimbetka rock shelters are situated in the Raisen District of Madhya Pradesh. It is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites that consists of seven hills and over 750 rock shelters distributed over 10 km. Here pictures are describing the traces of the origin of human life, in which the oldest pictures are believed to be about 30,000 years old.

Bhedaghat: Bhedaghat is an unforgettable tourist destination located in the Jabalpur District of Madhya Pradesh. This place is situated on the banks of river Narmada and is a centre of attraction for tourists. Bhedaghat is famous for the high marble rocks making a valley through which the river Narmada flows. Along with this the place also has a wonderful waterfall known as Dhuandhar Fall.

Sanchi Stupa: Sanchi Stupa, the Buddhist complex is situated on the hilltop of Sanchi. It is considered one of the oldest stone structures in India among the Buddhist monuments of Sanchi. This stupa is also declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This was established by Emperor Ashoka of the Maurya dynasty in the third century BCE.

Ralamandal: If you are a nature and wildlife lover, just do not miss this spot. This place is an escape from the chaos of cities. Ralamandal is one of the richest places to explore nature in Madhya Pradesh. It is a great place to explore various fauna and flora like a leopard, black buck, sambhar, teak, eucalyptus, babul, etc.

