Kiara Advani and Karthik Aaryan’s Sartorial Choice for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Promotions Scream Spring

Kiara Advani and Karthik Aaryan are on a promotional spree for their upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And, one thing that they haven’t overlooked is to impress the fashion critics with their back to back style game. Recently, the duo appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. And, both looked uber-cool and chic in their summer-ready outfits. Well, we have started making notes.

Kiara has dropped a series of stunning pictures with her co-star wherein the actors can be seen striking classy poses. Kiara elegantly draped a pink floral saree from the shelves of fashion designer Varun Bahl. The graceful spring vibe saree came in a chiffon material with mirror work on the border. The actress paired it with a thin strappy flamingo pink bralette blouse with overall embroidery and mirror work. The bralette featured a plunging V neckline and a contrast off-white elastic band on the hem. While dropping the pictures she wrote, “Rooh Ki Reet".

Kiara chose a minimal jewellery look, by only wearing jhumkas in contrasting blue colour and Kundan embellishments. Amping up her overall look, the actress looked glamorous as she opted for a sleek high ponytail, and paired it all with subtle smoky eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and a hint of kohl on her eyes to complete the alluring picks.

On the other hand, Karthik looked dapper as he embraced the tropical vibes while promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Sporting the semi-casual look, Karthik donned a textured pink blazer with notch lapels, long sleeves, and an open front. He wore the blazer atop the pastel blue subtly printed shirt and white pants. Giving his look a bit of style and spice, the Love Aaj Kal actor paired his look with messy hair, groomed beared, big black sunglasses, and a pair of suede brown dress shows.

