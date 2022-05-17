Kiara Advani, Bollywood Diva Who Rocks Casual, Western And Ethnic Wear With Equal Finesse

Glamour isn’t something anyone can just achieve. Bollywood diva Kiara proves it with her beautiful looks and style. She can make herself look good in any dress. Her casual, western and ethnic looks are already famous and well-liked by everyone.

Kiara is quite active on social media where she often posts pictures of herself and her adventures around the world. She keeps updating her fans with her posts about her life. She recently shared a poster about her upcoming Netflix film Guilty.

Kiara has walked the ramp for many famous designers like Ritu Kumar, Shyamal, Bhumika and Amit Agarwal. Whenever she takes the stage all eyes are fixed on her. Everyone falls in love with her at first glance.

No matter the colour of the dress, Kiara can make herself look amazing in whatever she wears. She has a huge fan following who adore her with likes and comments on her social media pages.

Some of her posts have millions of likes with thousands of comments. One user wrote, “Lovely pic ma’am", while another wrote, “Stunning". Many shower hearts in her comments and complimented her for her amazing pics.

The actor also posted about her upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, starring Kartik Aryan. The movie is set to release on 20 May 2022. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar

Kiara made her debut in the comedy film Fugly in 2014. While it did not do well at the box office, it is still remembered as her first movie. She was most noted for her role in her M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story with Sushant Singh Rajput. She also shot to the limelight with her role in the Netflix original Lust Stories.

Kiara’s real name is Alia Advani, which she changed before debuting in Bollywood.

