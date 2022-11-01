Kiara Advani Is Taking Internet By Storm - One Black Outfit At A Time

Taking the internet by storm, Kiara Advani dished out a new fashion statement with her recent sheer black gown. The actress is known for staying at the top of the game - whether in acting or fashion. Kiara is pretty much consistent when it comes to dishing out style from a simple day at work, attending an award show or gracing a star-studded party. Recently, the diva uploaded a photo on Instagram which would totally inspire you to upgrade your wardrobe.

Kiara can be seen clad in a strapless, semi-transparent black bodycon gown which featured a floor-length train, sheer panels and a plunging sweetheart neckline. It’s the perfect attire for a cocktail party or a bachelorette. The actress ditched all the accessories and for her glam picks she chose subtle makeup with eyeshadow, mascara, nude lip colour, blushed cheeks and luminizer.

Check out her look here-

This is not the first time the actress has pulled off a stunner in black. Here are 3 more times the actress aced her black outfits and will make you go on a shopping spree for a black ensemble.

She stunned the internet with this full-length black lace jumpsuit. The lacey outfit features sequins and embellishments. She sported a black leather belt to elevate her look. She opted for a simple and minimalist look as she looked fresh and radiant in her glossy makeup and wavy hair.

In this photo, Kiara can be seen wearing a one-shoulder black top with thread details. She paired it with a pair of golden pants which were ripped at the knees and had embellishments on them. She added golden wrist cuffs to add drama to her attire. She also wore golden-hued danglers with embellishments. For the make-up, she opted for a perfect winged liner, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Channelling her inner fashion queen, Kiara Advani looked ravishing in this stunning black saree from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra. She teamed the 6-yard drape with a sleeveless black blouse. For her glam quotient, she opted for glowy makeup, with filled eyebrows, kohled eyes, light smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and nude lipstick. She accessorized her look with a gold choker with emerald stone studding and a small black bindi.

