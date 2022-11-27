Home » News » Lifestyle » Kiara Advani Lives The Latex Life in Bold Black Pants, See Pics

Kiara Advani Lives The Latex Life in Bold Black Pants, See Pics

Kiara is definitely turning into a trendsetter and we are all in for it!

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 12:15 IST

New Delhi, India

The V-shape of the silhouette aptly accentuated her curvy physique. (Images: Instagram)
The V-shape of the silhouette aptly accentuated her curvy physique. (Images: Instagram)

When it comes to fashion, actress Kiara Advani does not shy away from experimenting. Be it cool casuals, stylish airport choices, or stunning ethnic ensembles, the Shershaah star keeps her wardrobe versatile with bold cuts, gorgeous prints, and comfy silhouettes. Recently, she chose latex life to satiate her taste in fashion. In a series of new pictures that appears to come from one of her latest photoshoots, Kiara Advani flaunted her glamorous side. But what made it more interesting was the addition of a denim twist.

The Bollywood diva opted for a Versace corsetted crop top that was accentuated with denim patchwork in the front and back, along with black straps attached to the sides. With the plunging neckline, the sleeveless top ended just inches above her waist. Meanwhile, the V-shape of the silhouette aptly accentuated her curvy physique. She paired the top with high-waisted latex pants from the fashion house. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

When it came to accessories, she chose a stylish golden bracelet along with statement earrings. Meanwhile, a diamond anklet wrapped around the hem of her trousers added a shiny touch to her latex pants. Matching high heels and a leather handbag rounded off her entire look.

Advertisement

For makeup, she opted for a simple yet elegant dewy approach. With nude lips and highlighted cheeks, she opted for pointed eye lines. Soft curls left open added a bit of drama to her experimental look.

When it comes to latex silhouettes, it is the Kardashian clan who’ve been largely denoted to popularise the trend. In modern fashion, denim and latex are two choices that, as it appears, might never go out of style. This bold yet dashing look of Kiara Advani is an apt fit for attending parties or clubbing outings.

Would you give it a try?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: November 27, 2022, 12:15 IST
last updated: November 27, 2022, 12:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Sharvari Wagh, Manushi Chhillar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Malavika Mohanan Makes Jaws Drop In Pink Corset Top And Lace Pants, Check Out The Beauty's Sultry Pictures