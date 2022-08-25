Home » News » Lifestyle » Kiara Advani Looks Heavenly In A White Mid-Length Dress For Koffee With Karan

Kiara Advani Looks Heavenly In A White Mid-Length Dress For Koffee With Karan

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 14:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Kiara rocks this minimalistic look and we are all for it. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
What do you think of this look, goals or not?

Kiara Advani has always been someone who is exactly aware of what suits her and that is why her choice of clothing is always absolutely perfect- whether she is heading for an event, a casual night-out or an award show, where to wear what and what’s the best part about it? She never disappoints.

The new episode of Koffee With Karan is out and alongside getting tons of gossip freshly brewed from within the industry we also see Kiara serving us with her glamorous look.

The ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ actress opted for the most stunning monotone dress that we have seen in recent times and carried it with such finesse.

This beautiful strapless dress had a bodice inspired by a corset look that enhanced the overall look of the dress.

Along with this House Of CB dress, she kept it really minimal with blow-dried hair and dewy make-up. Her metallic shoes did extremely well to up the glam quotient of her outfit.

