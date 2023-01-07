Kiara Advani To Ananya Panday: Bollywood Divas Inspiring Wedding Fashion

Weddings are undoubtedly a major attraction during the winter season. Apart from getting the perfect gift for the bride and groom, there is also the pressure of attending a slew of marriage ceremonies in your best outfit. From shuffling our wardrobes to checking shopping sites for the perfect wedding ensemble, the task of assembling your wedding outfits is indeed an exhausting process. If you are in dire need of some fashion advice for the next wedding you are attending, then take cues from these Bollywood celebrities. From gorgeous sarees to minimalistic lehengas, here is a list of five B-town inspired wedding outfits that will help you make an impressive entry at your next wedding.

Minimalistic pastels

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani has been shelling out major ethnic wear goals to her admirers. The actress, whose wedding bells with actor Sidharth Malhotra are to chime soon, can be hailed as a true fashionista. Take a look at this pastel hued blue lehenga, having an intricate pink floral design. With heavy embroidery on the skirt and plunging neckline blouse, this is the perfect wedding outfit.

Quirky pink

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor can never go wrong with her quintessential wardrobe collection. This funky magenta-pink lehenga set is the ideal wedding wear for women who love to break rules. Having transparent, fluffy sleeves with a high-neck blouse and a long, flowy, spread-out skirt, Sonam aced the quirky wedding ensemble like a queen.

Bright blue

Actress Alia Bhatt has always been a youth style icon. If she chose to sport minimalistic pastel shades for her own wedding, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was the epitome of royalty in this vibrant indigo-blue mermaid-inspired saree-cum-sharara. The ruffled bottoms and slender drape over the shoulders clubbed with a simple ponytail will complete your bridesmaid look, just like Alia.

Golden embellishments

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor seems to have a secret affair with everything traditional. If you want to get decked up in a gorgeous and dazzling ensemble, then this heavily embellished, golden-hue lehenga will do the trick for you. Notice the exquisite stone-encrusted patterns and sequinned designs of the jaw-dropping ensemble, along with a risque V-shaped neckline that is bound to make all the heads turn.

Bold black

Who says one can’t wear black at weddings? Cheers to Ananya Panday for proving us wrong and slaying in this matte black lehenga. Dotted with vibrant multi-colored small prints of various quirky boho patterns, the Liger actress made us gush over her sartorial choices. This lehenga is suitable for every Gen-Z, who wants to wear something unconventional at a wedding.

