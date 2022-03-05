Kiara Advani Turns the Sky Pink With Cut-out Dress at Sister’s Mehndi

Apart from her poised on-screen portrayals, Kiara Advani is constantly the topic of the town for her aesthetic fashion. We have seen her take on everything with a terrific sense of style, from amazing ethnic dresses to fascinating suit pieces. The actress is a fashionista in her own way. Now, the Shershaah actress is hogging all the attention for her wardrobe at the wedding of her sister Ishita Advani.

Kiara and her sister recently travelled to Goa for the destination wedding, where the pre-wedding festivities including a Mehendi and bachelorette party took place. The actress had shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the festivities, and they were nothing short of magical.

She appeared in one of the posts wearing a fuchsia outfit crafted by Monisha Jaising. The fuchsia cut-out gown has wrap-around elements. To add to the flaming aspect, the one-shoulder attire had a keyhole accent right below the neckline. Kiara’s dress also featured a dramatic thigh-high slit. Her glammed-up appearance included a dewy touch and magenta lips. Her silky locks styled in soft curls complemented her dreamy look nicely. Kiara simply needed a couple of gold bracelets to complete her look.

The Guilty actress is incredibly close to Ishita, and the girls dote on one another. Kiara’s family is clearly having a good time, as the star was spotted dancing her heart out. She posted clips of herself swaying with the other bridesmaids at the Mehendi celebration to the tune of ‘For Aisha’ from the movie The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra.

Kiara’s sister Ishita is getting married to her fiancé Karma Vivan. Kiara had already shared a photo for Karma on Instagram early in 2019. “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister so happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives Karma Vivan. Welcoming my brother to the family. You passed with flying colours. First addition to our family," the caption read.

In terms of work, Kiara had garnered many praises for her performance in Shershaah in 2021. She is now eyeing the arrival of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Ram Charan’s next film, which will be helmed by renowned filmmaker Shankar.

