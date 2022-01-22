Kidney Health: Mediterranean Diet Plays a Vital Role in Proper Functioning of Kidneys, Says Study

The kidney may be a tiny organ but has a very significant role to play in maintaining our overall health. The organ is responsible for filtering and eliminating waste from our body system and maintaining levels of fluid, salt, and other minerals in our body. Even a slight disturbance in its functioning can lead to the presence of unwanted elements in our body which in turn, may lead to severe health complications. So, what should we do to keep our kidneys healthy? For starters, have the right kind of food and avoid the intake of heavily processed items. Is there a particular diet that should be followed? A recent study published in the Clinical Nutrition journal – the official journal of The European Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism, suggests that a Mediterranean diet with plenty of extra virgin olive oil could facilitate the smooth functioning of the kidney even for people who struggle with heart diseases.

What is Mediterranean Diet?

The Mediterranean diet includes traditional food items consumed in the region bordering the Mediterranean Sea that includes countries like France, Spain, Greece, and Italy. The diet largely focuses on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and restricts the use of processed foods, added sugar and refined grains. The presence of nutrient-dense food items and lower fat quotient make Mediterranean Diet very effective in maintaining blood sugar, blood pressure and a healthy heart

Why Mediterranean Diet?

The study examined more than 1000 coronary heart disease patients to understand the benefits of the Mediterranean diet. Out of the total 1000 patients, 50 percent were kept on the Mediterranean diet with lots of olive oil, while the others were asked to follow a low-fat diet rich in complex carbs. The findings showed that while both the diets helped in preserving effective kidney functions, the Mediterranean routine showed more positive results

The diet larger uses olive oil which has its own health benefits and is considered beneficial in controlling cardiovascular diseases and promoting digestive health.

