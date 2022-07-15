Kidney Stones: Symptoms, Preventive Measures and Treatment

One of the most common kidney diseases is stones. Any disease, if detected early, can be treated effectively. Kidney stones can be symptomatic as well as asymptomatic. Even bigger stones can be largely asymptomatic if they do not obstruct urine flow.

Kidney stones can be tiny and travel through the urinary canal undetected, but others can develop to the size of a golf ball. Larger stones can cause significant discomfort when they exit the body. Kidney stones, if left untreated, can cause urinary difficulties, infections, and kidney damage.

Symptoms:

A kidney stone that gets stuck causes pain. This pain is frequently intense and only affects one side of the body.

Renal colic is pain caused by a stone stuck in the tube (ureter) that drains urine from the kidney. It might continue anywhere from a few minutes to several hours and occurs in spasms.

Blood in the urine can be a result of the stone scraping against the interior of the ureter.

Infections of the urine may cause high temperature, uncomfortable urination, and increased urine frequency.

Preventive Measures:

Doctors recommend that patients drink enough water to pass 2.1 quarts (2.05 litres) of urine per 24 hours. The most essential step in reducing the likelihood of kidney stones is to limit fluid consumption.

Reduce your intake of high oxalate foods such as rhubarb, black pepper, spinach, sweet potatoes, okra, almonds, tea, chocolate, and soy products to help prevent the formation of calcium oxalate stones.

Low salt and animal protein diet: People must limit their consumption of salt and animal protein. To protect against this illness, salt alternatives can be explored.

According to a 2013 study, Vitamin C supplementation might increase the likelihood of kidney stones.

Caution with calcium replacements: While consuming calcium-rich foods is not forbidden, calcium substitutes should not be used.

Treatments:

The treatment will focus on symptom management and stone removal. There are several approaches to this. The treatment will include large consumption of fluids either orally or intravenously, and pain relief drugs to aid with the passing of stones.

