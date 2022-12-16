Kidney Stones: Various Causes and Tips To Prevent It

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, we often ignore our health and slowly indulge in unhealthy lifestyles, which further affect our health. These days, the problem of kidney stones is being seen growing rapidly. This disease does not follow any age limit. In the initial phase, its symptoms are not visible, but with time, the problem increases and you can feel severe pain in the stomach. So, to get rid of this problem, you need to consult the doctor at the right time.

Today, let’s take a look at the various causes and how we can take care of them.

Advertisement

Causes of kidney stones:

The possible causes of kidney stones include drinking too little water, exercising (too much or too little), obesity, weight loss surgery, or eating food with too much salt or sugar.

Apart from this, eating Beef, Chicken, Pork, Shellfish, Eggs, Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Spinach, Fast food, and processed meat, also cause this problem. The uric acid level in the urine often increases due to animal protein, which further increases the risk of kidney stones. Infections and family history are also important factors.

Preventions:

To prevent kidney stones you should drink plenty of water. Make sure you drink at least 6 to 8 glasses of water throughout the day. The more urine is passed, you are on the safer side of this problem. Apart from water, you can also have lemon-lime soda, and fruit juice as an alternative.

Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet, which helps make the urine less acidic. When the urine is less acidic, the probability of stones is less.

Try to cut out foods like salty potato chips, French fries, sandwiches, meats, canned soups, packaged meals, and even sports drinks from your daily diet.

Advertisement

You can also opt for some herbal substances that help prevent stones. But always remember to see your doctor or dietitian before making any change in your diet if you have had a stone as it can affect your health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here