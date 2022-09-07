Kim Kardashian Bares Her Butt In Jockstrap For New Magazine Cover; See Pics

Reality tv star and social media sensation Kim Kardashian is no stranger to unique, sometimes audacious outfit choices. Her style and aesthetic have inspired legions of people across the world and this time, she’s proved that any accessory can be stylish, of course, if one can carry it off.

The 41-year-old posed in a jockstrap for Interview magazine- American Dream issue. ET news reported that the cover story was titled, “Kim Kardashian Bares All" in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

Take a look at Kim’s risqué post here.

The photo depicted Kim standing in front of an American flag in a completely unrecognizable manner. She sported blonde hair and bleached eyebrows for the shoot, which is quite a different choice for a celebrity who usually sports dark hair. Kim paired the jockstrap–a kind of protective undergarment usually worn by men–with a Bottega Veneta Trompe l’oeil denim jacket and baggy jeans that were ridden low, baring her posterior.

In other looks, she wore a “Made in the USA" crop top with velvet jogging pants, an “Interview" t-shirt without bottoms, a red bodysuit, and an American flag thong with a black leather jacket.

Kim, who is also the founder of SKIMS told The Interview that she thought blondes had more fun; a popular American saying. Maxim quoted her as saying, “I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through," Kardashian told the Interview.

She revealed in the interview that her team had advised against wearing the jockstrap but she didn’t pay heed. She said, “Come on. This is what I do. I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it."

