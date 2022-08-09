Kim Kardashian Breaks the Internet With Pics In Metallic Beachwear

Kim Kardashian Breaks the Internet With Pics In Metallic BeachwearKim Kardashian always makes sure she remains in the limelight and for that, she doesn’t shy away from making bold fashion statements. The socialite also actively promotes her clothing and shapewear brand SKIMS on her social media handles.

She recently shared photos of herself sunbathing along with sister Khloe in her homegrown company’s new launch – metallic silver bikinis. The actress flaunted her toned abs and enjoyed quality time on the beach side with her sister.

Check out the series of photos posted by her on Instagram:

The caption read, “House of Kards", and the sister duo kept the beach vibe in check with their sunglasses. Friends of Kim dropped fire emojis in the comments section and praised the photos.

The post also received similar reactions from fans. Khloe had a fun banter with her sister, wherein she called her a “bomb," and joked about liking a good Instagram entry without her “approval" to post.

This is not the first time the Kardashians lit up Instagram with their beach pictures. On July 10, Kim posted photos from Khloe’s birthday trip and the two were twinning in a black bikini, and black sunglasses.

Then she treated her fans to a photo album of herself playing with her four children on the beach. She can be clearly seen enjoying quality time with the kids in the post.

The entrepreneur announced the launch of her company’s metallic swimwear on July 6 with a post that read, “Just dropped new SKIMS Metallic Swim."

Kim left her fans impressed in a gold bikini and her blonde hair was done in vintage style. With a heavy emphasis on eye shadow and big white square bangles, Kim nailed the look.

She proves with her photos that she is known as a trendsetter for all the right reasons.

