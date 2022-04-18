Kim Kardashian is Ready to do Anything to Pull Off Extreme Fashion Choices

Over the years Kim Kardashian has emerged as a fashion icon mostly because of her quite uncomfortable clothing choices. From her Met Gala Look in 2019 where she wore a Thierry Mugler wet dress that was cinched at the waist to an extreme extent to the yellow caution tape catsuit which she wore for the Balenciaga Winter ’22 show in Paris, Kim likes to go extreme. The 41-year-old always goes above and beyond to ensure that she challenges the fashion world with her clothing choices.

This was confirmed by Kim Kardashian herself in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres. The SKIMS founder revealed that when it comes to fashion, she will “literally wear anything." Ellen referred to Kim’s Vogue cover wherein she is wearing a silver breastplate from Loewe. Talking about her cover photo, the reality TV star said “I will be in pyjamas at home, pyjamas and sweats, no makeup, and then when I go out I will wear literally anything."

Kim Kardashian said she does not care how uncomfortable she feels in highly restrictive clothing. He took it a bit further and said she will not mind it if she has to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom. “I don’t care what I have to do."

A look at Kim’s recent public outings and we are convinced she lives by her word. Case in point is her Met Gala 2021 look. Kim wore a stark black Balenciaga haute couture T-shirt with matching mask and train, completely obscuring her features. However, despite concealing her look, Kim was recognisable with her famous physique, which sent out a message on how the reality television star is more than a pretty face.

Recently, Kim has taken her liking to latex dresses, and often wears them whenever she steps out. For the premiere of her new reality show The Kardashians, Kim wore a grey-silver latex dress with a mermaid hem and a thigh high slit designed by late Mugler himself, who died this January.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s extreme fashion choices?

