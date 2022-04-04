Kim Kardashian Reveals her New Mantra for Life, and She is at it!

Media personality, socialite, model, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian is an inspiration to many young women out there. However, the journey from being Paris Hilton’s stylist to an international celebrity has not been a cakewalk for Kim. The model, who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, talked about the lessons she has learned ever since she rose to fame. During the interaction, Kim, who is 41, reflected on the differences between each decade of her life.

Kim shared that for a long time, she did things just to please others, however, she has now decided to dedicate the last two decades to herself and do things that make her happy. She said that her 40s are about being “Team Me" and she feels really good, even though it created changes and caused her divorce. The businesswoman, who is gearing up for her family’s new show The Kardashians, said that she is now eating well, working out and having more fun with her family. “I think it is important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you," Kim added.

Advertisement

Talking about the past and what she thinks about her life in her 20s and 30s, Kim stated that her 20s were all about embracing the craziness and mistakes one makes when they are young. Further, she said that her 30s were about finding her self-confidence, care less about others’ opinions and living in the moment.

As far as the new show, The Kardashians, is concerned, Kim revealed that it will focus on the family members, more individualistically, and their businesses, so they are excited to share that part of their lives in more depth. The show will air on Hulu, starting April 14 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.