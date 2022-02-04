Kim Kardashian's Sexy Valentine’s Day Special Collection Is Not For The Faint Hearted

American businesswoman and celebrity Kim Kardashian is back once again with her sexy bikini collection. The 41-year-old founder of clothing brand SKIMS revealed the latest Valentine’s day collection on Instagram Story earlier this week. Kim was spotted in a skimpy black bikini as she showed her beach body in a recent Instagram story.

The recent black bikini is a reminder of the 2021 SKIMS Valentine’s collection when Kim teamed up with her sisters Kendall, and Kylie Jenner. The stars of reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians were spotted in a tangy red lingerie collection.

Kendall was seen wearing a very risqué red thong and it seems Kim’s 2022 SKIMS Valentine’s special collection is on similar lines. Last year while Kendall posed for her elder sister’s lingerie collection, Kim had commented, “Look at that perfect human being. Like what? How can I do a shoot with her? Remind me to never do a photoshoot in lingerie with Kendall."

Kim has been promoting her latest SKIMS intimate wear collection on Instagram. Earlier this week, Kim shared a post on the social media platform where she announced the launch of her brand’s Valentine’s Day collection. The fashion icon was spotted in a range of bright pink outfits. The first picture showed Kim in a skin-hugging pink crop top and matching underwear. In another picture, Kim was spotted in a hot pink woven shine crop top and matching woven shine shorts.

Besides promoting her own brand of clothing wear, Kim has also partnered with Spanish fashion brand Balenciaga. Kim has been wearing Balenciaga creations for most of her public appearances, which also includes the 2021 Met Gala and her Saturday Night Live monologue that took place last year. In the recently launched Balenciaga campaign, Kim donned several stunning looks. In one picture, she looks gorgeous in a sleek black catsuit, while in another, she is distinctly dressed in a leopard print oversized coat, knife boots, La Cagole handbag.

