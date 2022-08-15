Kim Kardashian Wore The Most EXTRA Gym Outfit And Netizens Seem Rather Confused About It

What word is synonymous with the Kardashians? It’s ‘EXTRA’! Yes, and they never disappoint us when it comes to taking things up a notch. And this time Kim K did the thigh-high boot trend in the most extra way possible.

A couple of days back the reality star and entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a low-fi video of her in her new gym look. If you are wondering what the gym look was, it was a nude string bikini along with thigh-high boots and a t-shirt pulled backwards for some reason.

While model and entrepreneur Zena Foster commented on the post saying, “it’s too early for this shit goodbye Kim", Khloe Kardashian commented that “I wore this to the gym this morning."

Even the OG queen Paris Hilton commented with a heart eyes emoji on this post and personal trainer Amanda Lee stole the words from our mouths as she wrote, “ok this is everything!"

Kim K also posted a series of pictures in the same outfit and her sis Khloe could not contain her excitement any longer and wrote, “Holy shit Kimberly."

While her fans and followers are completely bedazzled by this look of hers, there are quite a few people who are absolutely shocked and confused about what exactly is happening.

A comment on her post read, “How do u work out in the heel boots tho???" And a fan actually took one for the tribe by saying, “I’m like pretty confused."

Now, Kim sure does have the ability to look good in anything and everything but is all fair in fashion these days or is there a line that needs to be drawn?

