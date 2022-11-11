Kinnaur To Gandhinagar, 5 Less Polluted Cities That Can Help You Breath Easier In India

Deforestation has become a common occurrence as the world’s population continues to grow. With extreme pollution and climate change, the world is transforming into a concrete jungle. And therefore, it’s high time cities prioritised reforestation and the preservation of Mother Nature. Our surroundings are being destroyed by urbanisation, and it is our responsibility to protect the remaining green environment.

In India, many cities are doing everything they can to preserve the green pastures and protect the future from further extremes and are working to build green covers all over the place. Here are the 5 greenest cities in India, each promising to preserve nature and provide clean air.

Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh:

Kinnaur is Himachal Pradesh’s most underrated and unexplored city. It has India’s cleanest air. Here, the average level of particulate matter in the air that causes pollution is 10% lower than our country’s air quality target. If you want to get some fresh air and see some breathtaking valleys, do visit the place.

Kollam, Kerala

This Indian port city was originally known as Quilon. This city on India’s Malabar Coast is known for its beaches and the surrounding natural beauty. The area is also known for having excellent air and drinking water quality. There are numerous coconut and cashew plantations all over the place. The city is undoubtedly one of the cleanest cities in India.

Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Gujarat’s capital, is known for its greenery. The authorities here make an effort to plant and maintain trees, making it one of India’s greenest cities. In terms of good air quality, the city has consistently ranked high. The city ranks high for drinking water quality and low for pollution.

Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Madurai, also known as the Athens of the East, is one of India’s most ancient cities. WHO named the city one of the five least polluted in India. The government, residents, and organisations work hard to keep the city clean and green. They are constantly coming up with innovative ways to reduce pollution, which is very inspiring.

Hassan, Karnataka

Hassan is known as Karnataka’s temple architecture capital. The city is well-known for its Jain temples and the Hassanamba temple. It is a scenically beautiful destination with clean air. The air here is much purer and cleaner than that of most Indian cities, and it is also six times less polluted than that of the country’s capital.

