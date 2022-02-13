Kiss Day 2022: Here's Why Kissing is Good For Health and Why We Should Kiss More Often

>Kiss Day 2022: A kiss was an immensely crucial part of every fairy tale we have heard since childhood. And why wouldn’t it be? A kiss is powerful enough to turn a frog into a prince. It is powerful enough to break a curse and revive a princess from a deep sleep after consuming a poisoned apple.

In Hollywood, fireworks erupt in the night sky when the lovers kiss in a movie. In reality, you kiss to express your feelings to the loved one, you kiss when you greet a person. But do you know what else you should kiss for? Your health. Yes, you read that right. No one is joking here. Kissing is more than just an expression of love, as it offers a variety of health benefits. So, take a look at a few health benefits of kissing.

>Manages stress and anxiety

When you kiss, your cortisol levels are decreased and this enhances your feelings of self-worth, resulting in the declination of stress levels. The stress-reducing effect facilitates motivation in our behaviour, and therefore reduces anxiety. Showing some affection to a person whether it is kissing or hugging always calms them down. >Reduces blood pressure

Your heart rate increases when you kiss a person, causing your blood vessels to dilate. This increases your blood flow and results in an immediate decrease in your blood pressure. >Boosts happy hormones

When you kiss, your brain releases a cocktail of chemicals that make you feel euphoric. These chemicals are oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin. >Relieves cramps

These dilated muscles and increased blood flow can help in relieving the cramps during periods. >Burns calories

Several experts have claimed that vigorous makeout sessions and passionate kissing can burn 2 to 26 calories a minute.

