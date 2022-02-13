Kiss Day 2022: Unique Gift Ideas for Your Someone Special This Valentine’s Week

>Kiss Day 2022: Just before Valentine’s Day on February 14, Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13. Among all the days of Valentine’s week, Kiss Day holds a special significance. A kiss is an expression of love and thus a lot of thought goes behind in planning the gifts for this special day. Your gifts should portray the love you have in your heart for the special someone. Therefore, we bring you some unique gifting ideas to celebrate Kiss Day.

Message Cushion

Red fury cushions with a meaningful message could be one of the gift ideas for Kiss day. Instead of going with the standard ‘Love You’ message, you can get it customised and write something meaningful.

Red Lips Pillow

The colour red speaks of power, love, and courage, therefore a red pillow in kiss shape would be an apt choice because a kiss is expressed through the lips. Unlike all other pillows, the shape of this pillow is quite unusual and sensual, making it a perfect gift for Kiss Day and we are sure your better half will love it.

Flowery Kiss

You can send a lip-shaped arrangement of red roses that is exuding passion, romance, and determination of love. Mix red and white roses to make this breath-taking arrangement. As a gift of love and romance for your better half, it would be highly appreciated.

Kiss Me Cake

You can order a cake and get ‘Kiss Me’ written on it – as an expression of your love. You can either go for a chocolate truffle or a red velvet cake. This is an apt way to celebrate the day.

Love Message In a bottle

Apart from all the red roses, cakes, and cushions, if you want to gift something meaningful to your partner – what about an old-school idea of gifting. Love messages inside a bottle. It will come across as sweet and romantic, making it a classic Kiss Day gift.

