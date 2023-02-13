Kiss Day 2023: Kissing Tips For First-Timers to Seasoned Lovers | See Photos

VALENTINE’S WEEK 2023: February is regarded as the month of love. People all over the world celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14th. Many enjoy spending the day with their loved ones by going on romantic dates, giving thoughtful gifts and asking potential love interests out. However, the festivities begin a week in advance, with each day having its own value and significance. On February 13th, we celebrate Kiss Day.

Whether you’re new to dating or a seasoned pro, here are some pointers to help you seal the day with a kiss.

Make sure your lips are kiss-ready

To accomplish this, a small amount of lipstick or lip moisturiser is recommended, especially in cold weather when lips can easily become chapped and dry. You could also use a lip exfoliant. This is a lip scrub that should be used before applying chapstick or lipstick. It will help slough off any dry skin on your lips and prepare them to be soft and smooth. Knowing your lips are in excellent condition will boost your confidence.

Get rid of bad breath

The freshness of their breath is something that many kissers are concerned about. Paying attention to your breath is essential when it comes to kissing, be it for first-timers or pros. If you practice good dental hygiene, such as brushing your teeth, flossing, and using mouthwash, you probably have nothing to worry about, but often a meal can bring in a foul smell. You might want to take a mint before you kiss your partner.

Ask for consent

While movies and television shows make unexpected kisses appear romantic, it is critical to obtain someone’s permission before touching or kissing them. Sure, the mood may appear to be ideal, but you won’t know for sure whether someone wants to be kissed unless you ask. People frequently believe that asking for consent makes a situation awkward, but this is not always the case.

Understand body language

Physical cues, such as moving closer or pulling away, can reveal more about what your partner likes and dislikes. Not everyone uses verbal cues, especially when their lips are busy. Don’t push the kiss to the point where it only benefits you. The best kiss is one in which both partners have their consent.

Make eye contact

It’s common to kiss with your eyes closed, but you don’t have to keep them closed the whole time. Do not be afraid to peek at your partner in between kissing.

