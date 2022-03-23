Kitchen Hacks: 10 Knife Skills to Make Cooking Easier

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought out the hidden chef in every individual who was locked in their homes and especially those who depended on someone else for a meal. Bored of eating the same meal every single day also had people experimenting in the kitchen. Knife is the most essential kitchen tool which should be handled carefully to avoid bloodshed.

Some of these incredible kitchen knife hacks can help people shape their skills. These skills can also help people who are about to begin their kitchen journey. Chef Anahita Dhondy Bhandari shared these 10 knife hacks on Instagram.

Advertisement

Chopping: Chopping is one of the easiest styles of cutting one will use in the kitchen. It requires cutting the onions into irregular pieces, which can be used every day.

Cube: For stir fry and salads, cubed ingredients are cut to a uniform size. This is a more precise method than chopping.

Dice: Dicing is cutting vegetables into cubes of a specific size and is less precise than chopping.

Slicing: It is a general term that means to cut across the grain into thin, uniform pieces. Every fruit or vegetable can be sliced.

Rondelle: Rondelle means cutting vegetables and fruits such as carrots, zucchini, cucumbers and bananas in conical or cylindrical shape.

Advertisement

Julienne: Julienne is cut like a matchstick. This cut is usually used for vegetables like carrots, celery and cucumbers which ensures the vegetables cook evenly, this is used in Asian cooking.

Brunoise: This technique is an additional step after you have completed Julienning your ingredients. Cutting and dicing again to create small cubes is called brunoise.

Mincing: Cutting garlic, parsley, herbs and nuts in a fine, non-uniform cut is called Mincing.

Chiffonade: Leaves are usually cut in chiffonade. Roll up the leaf into a tight tube and cut across the tube to get long strips of leaves.

Batonnet: Batonnet is used to cut baton-shaped vegetables like chips.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.