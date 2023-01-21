Kitchen Hacks To Remove Worms And Insects From Green Vegetables

Green vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, spinach, peas and broccoli may often have small worms and insects inside them. They rot or perish the vegetables from inside or make them hollow. These insects and worms are so small in size that sometimes they are not visible to the naked eye. Consuming these pest infested vegetables can cause harm to our health.

Here are some easy kitchen hacks you must try before cooking vegetables like spinach and cauliflowers to remove any insects or worms.

How to remove worms in cauliflower

Worms hidden in vegetables like cabbage or cauliflowers can be injurious to health. It is better to remove them thoroughly before cooking. Check properly each stem of the cauliflower, so that no worms are stuck inside them.

- Cauliflower may have the maximum number of worms. Cut them into big pieces so that you can easily find the worms.

- Pour warm water in a vessel and add a spoonful of salt. Then put the cauliflower pieces in it and leave it for a while. You will start seeing tiny worms in the water coming up.

- Another tip is to mix salt and turmeric powder in lukewarm water and add cauliflowers in it. Gradually all the worms will come out on their own.

Tips to remove worms from leafy vegetable

Eating green leaves in winters provides many health benefits. But, cutting and washing leaves like spinach is a very difficult task. A number of small worms are found on the leaves, which are not easily visible.

- If you are going to make saag of spinach or mustard leaves, put these vegetables in salt water for some time. After keeping it for nearly 10-15 minutes, wash it properly two to three times with plain water.

How to remove worms in cabbage

It has also been said in some research that worms present in cabbage are very harmful. It can even harm the brain. While cutting cabbages, make sure to remove its top one or two layers.

- Cut the leaves of cabbage and dip it in lukewarm water containing turmeric.

- After 15 minutes, take it out in another utensil and rinse it for 1 to 2 times with plain water. This method will remove all the dirt as well as tiny worms from the vegetable.

