KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Wedding: Couple Celebrated Their Love In Surreal Anamika Khanna Ensembles

The wedding of Indian cricketer Kl Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty was solemnised on January 23rd at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Celebrating their big day surrounded by close family and friends, the couple shared dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony dressed in pretty pastels.

Designed by ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna, Athiya looked surreal in the pastel pink lehenga set. Taking to Instagram, the designer wished the couple and wrote: Congratulations to the duo @athiyashetty and @klrahul (sic).

The floral lehenga set featured intricate embroidery and embellishments complementing the beautiful bride. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the tone on tone embroidery enhanced her ensemble which featured a full sleeved blouse, lehenga skirt and two dupattas, one which is draped around her ensemble and one which was placed over her head. The happy bride accessorised with a big polki necklace, maang tika and earrings. Just like the stars in her eyes, her kaleeres too sparkled as the couple took their pheras. Keeping the makeup minimal, Athiya face.

Complementing his beautiful bride, KL Rahul looked dapper in an ivory sherwani with motifs paired with a kurta and embroidered stole/shawl. The duo carried off their respective ensemble with elan. KL Rahul also accessorised with multiple beaded long necklaces. A perfect blend of ivory and pink, the colour palette felt like an extension of their personalities.

The lovely pictures shared by the couple were clicked by Stories by Joseph Radhik, and captured each precious moment as they start their journey together. Set against the picturesque landscape of Khandala, the couple took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message, post the wedding, they wrote: In your light, I learn how to love…" Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. (sic)."

Making a fashion statement in his own unique style was father of the bride Suniel Shetty. The actor in true ‘Anna’ style was dressed in a beige coloured lungi and matching kurta shirt. He accessorised with multiple beaded chains. Joining his father, looking stylish and suave was son and Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty. The actor opted for a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sherwani and accompanied his father to address the media and distribute sweets.

Joining the couple on their big day were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, JP Dutta, Ishant Sharma to name a few.

