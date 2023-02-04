KL Rahul’s Minimal and Contemporary Style is What Summer Weddings Are Made Of

KL Rahul’s wedding to actor Athiya Shetty was nothing short of a fairytale. Set against the serene backdrop of Khandala, the wedding festivities were a colourful soiree and coming together of two families.

Every look KL Rahul adorned during the wedding festivities set the tone for summer weddings. Fresh pastel and deep tones enhanced with intricate thread work, were celebrated by the Indian cricketer. Styled by celebrity stylist Rahul Vijay, here’s decoding the stylish looks that complemented KL Rahul on his big day.

Every function was celebrated with a fresh, chic and contemporary ensemble to suit the modern Indian man. According to celebrity stylist Rahul Vijay’s instagram post, there was a lot of thought put into every outfit adorned by KL Rahul.

Advertisement

From exploring Indian crafts to finding beauty in simplicity, fashion stylist Rahul Vijay did an amazing job curating the varied styles for the groom-to-be KL Rahul.

Haldi Ceremony

Leading up to the wedding, there were two functions hosted at Suniel Shetty’s residence in Khandala. For the haldi ceremony, KL Rahul looked uber cool in an Anamika Khanna kurta paired with Aligarhi pants.

Advertisement

Mehendi and Sangeet Functions

Advertisement

For the mehendi and sangeet ceremony, KL Rahul wore House of Kotwara’s kurta set. This sage green tussar silk kurta is hand embroidered in a unique blend of both chikan and zardozi embroideries.The judicious use of French knots added a rich 3-dimensional texture to the otherwise subtle monochromatic look. Paired with slim linen pants of the same colour, the ensemble easily straddles both a modern and traditional look.

For the evening sangeet KL Rahul paired the kurta with a sage green handwoven matka silk waistcoat embellished with hand embroidery in monochromatic hues and hand stitched to give a limp fall taking on the contours of the body. Paired with the same tone tussar silk chikan embroidered kurta, the ensemble easily takes on the traditional look most befitting the modern man today.

Wedding Ceremony

To match his beautiful bride Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul opted for an embroidered kurta paired with an asymmetrical jacket with chikankari and jaali floral embroidery and Aligarh pants. According to stylist Rahul Vijay, the idea was to move away from a traditional sherwani and rather opt for something that’s true to KL Rahul’s personal style which he defines as minimal, fuss free and elegant.

Post-Wedding Dinner

KL Rahul adorned a custom made Divyam Mehta navy blue suit for an intimate family dinner to celebrate his recent nuptials. The pachai suit is softly tailored in matka silk, printed with the label’s signature dot print and rendered with tonal kantha work. Stylist Rahul Vijay took to instagram and said, “The idea was to do an easy formal suit but keeping Indian elements in mind. The navy blue colour complemented @athiyashetty hot-pink #anarkali really well!"

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here