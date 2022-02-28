Know About Different Vitamins And Signs Your Body Is Lacking Them

A balanced and nutritious meal is important to have a healthy body and mind. To stay fit and fight diseases, our body needs different vitamins and minerals. However, despite eating healthy, our body lacks nutrients sometimes. We must look for signs that tell us about various deficiencies in our bodies.

Vitamin A

To have a perfect vision, doctors often ask us to have foods rich in Vitamin A. It is because Vitamin A is responsible for producing rhodopsin which helps us to see in the dark. Therefore, Vitamin A deficiency can lead to night blindness. If a person has Vitamin A deficiency, they can witness the following symptoms:

Advertisement

Trouble viewing in low light

Skin irritation and itching

Drying of eyes

Stunted growth

Vitamin B2 and B6

Vitamin B2 is also known as Riboflavin which is essential to maintain body tissues and improve overall health. Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin that builds enzymes in our body. There are common symptoms that occur due to the deficiency of these two vitamins.

Mouth Ulcer

Cracks on the side of the mouth

Dandruff

Patches on Scalp

Itchy scalp

Vitamin B7

Vitamin B7 is a vitamin that converts food into energy. Hence, making us feel refreshed and energetic. If the body lacks Vitamin B7 it shows various symptoms such as:

Brittle and easily breakable nails

Often feeling tired from a long time

Having muscle pain and cramps all over the body

Tingling sensation in hands and feet

Vitamin B12

Advertisement

Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin that helps in the proper functioning of the brain, nerves, and blood cells. It helps in the production of healthy red blood cells. It is mostly found in poultry and dairy products. Look at the signs of Vitamin b12 deficiency:

Frequent headaches

Yellow and pale skin

Cracks and inflammation in the mouth

Depression and other mental ailments

Chronic fatigue

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is rich in citrus fruits and vegetables. It helps in the repair of damaged tissues and serves the healing process in the body. It is also useful to heal external wounds fast and boost our immunity. However, not many people consume sour food and lack vitamin C due to which they can have:

Bleeding gums

Slow wound healing

Dry Scalp

Dry and itchy skin

Nose bleeding

Cracked heels

Vitamin E

This fat-soluble vitamin enhances our immune system and prevents the clotting of arteries. It helps in the proper flow of blood and a healthy heart.

Loss of sensation in arms and legs

Uncontrollable body movement

Weak muscles

Low vision

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.