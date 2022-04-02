Know All About Celiac Disease that Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is Suffering From

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu has made India proud by bringing home the crown after 21 years. She is currently enjoying her time giving interviews, making public appearances and modelling for big brands. While India praised her for winning the title for India in 2021, people are now trolling her for her weight gain.

In an interview with PTI, Harnaaz shared that she believes in body positivity and these trolls do not matter to her. Giving back to the trolls, who are calling her fat after her recent appearance on a fashion show, Harnaaz told the news agency, “I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believe even if I’m fat, even if I’m thin, it’s my body, I love myself."

Talking about her weight gain, Harnaaz explained that changes in geographical conditions bring a change to people’s bodies. She went to New York for the first time, and food, weather and other things impacted her body. However, she is fine with how she looks. She also revealed that she has Celiac disease due to which she cannot consume wheat flour and many other things. Let’s look at the disease that Harnaaz is suffering from and get to understand it better.

What is Celiac disease?

Celiac disease is a condition where a person is allergic to a protein, known as gluten. In this condition, one small intestine becomes hypersensitive to gluten and is unable to digest it.

What all things can’t be consumed if you have Celiac disease?

Wheat

Rye

Barley

Triticale

Malt

Brewer’s yeast

Wheat starch

What are the causes of celiac disease?

Celiac disease is mostly hereditary. If someone in your family has gluten allergies, then you should get tested even without having any visible symptoms.

What are the symptoms of celiac disease?

If someone who has celiac disease consumes food having gluten, then they might suffer from the symptoms such as:

Diarrhoea

Fatigue

Weight loss

Bloating

Acidity

Abdominal pain

Nausea and vomiting

Constipation

How can one cure the disease?

While there is no specific treatment for curing celiac disease, one can prevent symptoms and harsh effects by avoiding foods having gluten protein such as wheat flour, barley and others.

