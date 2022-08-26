Know all About Emotional Support Animal and its Benefits

Experiencing occasional anxiety is common, however, some people struggle with intense anxiety or sudden fear, which also stops them to talk about it or seek medical help. While therapy can help you cope with mental health issues, it is not easy for everyone to seek professional help. Are you struggling with the same thing or know someone in the same position? Worry not! Have you ever heard about Emotional Support Animals and their benefits, especially for people dealing with serious mental health issues? Read on to find out.

What is an Emotional Support Animal (ESA)?

An ESA is a four-legged fur animal that supports and comforts a person who is dealing with challenges that might compromise their quality of life. They can also help their owners facing loneliness or grief. They are needed to be prescribed by a licensed mental health professional to help a person with mental health concerns.

ESA are not Service Dogs

ESAs provide companionship and comfort to the owner, thereby reducing their anxiety, depression and certain phobias. On the other hand, Service Dogs are trained to help people with physical or mental disabilities. They help them to lead more independent lives. Generally, service dogs are allowed in public places like shopping malls or restaurants, whereas ESAs are not.

Benefits of ESAs

According to VeryWell Health, pets provide benefits to those with mental health conditions through the intensity of connectivity with their owners. They offer emotional support in times of crisis and have the ability to manage the symptoms when arise. Here are the benefits to have ESAs:





Relief from Anxiety



Reduces Depression



Helps cure bipolar/mood disorders



Stops Panic attacks



Reduces Stress



Helps in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)



Helps in getting rid of fear or phobias



The dog breeds that make the best ESA includes Corgi, Labrador retriever, Standard poodle, Great Dane, Maltese, Havanese and Golden Retriever and others.

