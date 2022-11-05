Know Amazing Health Benefits of Mint Leaves

Mint leaves are one common ingredient which is found in every Indian kitchen. It is also one of the oldest herbs, which are grown all around the world. Mints are of different varieties and are used in a wide range of dishes — from chutney, fruit salads, raita and many more. But, are you aware of this herb’s history and health benefits? If not, then read on. Today we are going to share its lesser known history and various health benefits.

Mint is said to have originated in the Mediterranean region, and was eventually introduced to Britain and America. But there is no clear information about the time period of its origin. However, mint had a special importance in ancient times. The Greeks used it as a perfume for its beautiful aroma. They also believed that it protects the body from viruses, and keeps the mind and body fresh. The Greeks and Romans also used to wear mint crowns during special festivals, which used to be considered a symbol of love and emotions.

According to American-Indian botanist Sushma Nathani, mint originated in the countries associated with the Mediterranean region — which includes more than 20 countries like Algeria, Bosnia, Croatia, Cyprus, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Morocco, Spain, Syria, etc. It is also said that dried mint leaves were found in the pyramids of Egypt in 1000 BC.

Today, mint is being grown and eaten in most countries of the world. There are hundreds of species, but only a few are used for food and other purposes.

Health Benefits of Mint Leaves:

1. Helps in digestion: Mint leaves are very much helpful in digestion, as it soothes the stomach instantly. Mint is rich in antioxidants, phytonutrients and menthol, which helps to digest food quickly. It also helps in treating various stomach problems.

2. Common cold: Cold is a common problem that is faced by almost every person, especially during seasonal change. Mint can become the go-to ingredient to treat it. A cup of menthol-rich mint tea helps in relieving a sore throat and acts as a decongestant.

3. Relieves menstrual cramps: Mint leaves are well-known for purifying blood. The antispasmodic properties in mint help to soothe the muscles, and also to relieve pain. Sipping a hot cup of mint tea during menstruation cramps will provide relief instantly.

4. Relief From Skin Problems: Mints are rich in anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, which help to soothe and calm the skin — which is very much beneficial in treating acne. Mint leaves contain a high amount of salicylic acid, which is good to fight acne and blemishes.

5. Manage Stress: The aroma of mint is very calming in nature, and thus, it is used in aromatherapy to fight stress and help the body relax. The aroma of mint also helps in relaxing our brains by calming our minds. Mint has adaptogenic properties as well, which regulate cortisol levels and provides relief from stress.

