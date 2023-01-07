Know Benefits of Carrots For Strong And Shiny Hair

With the arrival of winter, your hair demands extra care as a lot of people deal with problems like dry hair, frizziness and dandruff in this season. Therefore, in order to maintain the health, shine and volume of your hair, you need a proper hair care routine. A healthy diet is equally important for strong hair.

Due to lack of proper nutrition, your hair’s texture may start deteriorating, and it may also start appearing thin and dull. Carrots contain Vitamin A, which is highly beneficial for your hair. They improve the blood circulation to the hair roots, facilitating good hair growth. However, if you are not fond of carrots, do not worry. To bask in the goodness of carrots, you can apply them directly to your hair in the form of a mask.

For this, peel and slice a carrot and then put it in a mixer jar. Now, peel a banana, add it to the jar, and blend the mixture well. Once done, add two to three spoons of curd and one spoonful of almond oil to the mixture. Give your hair a thorough coating of this mixture and let it sit for 20 minutes. Next, wash your hair. Your hair will now appear lustrous and robust.

If the hair remains oily, then keep carrots and apples in a vessel and boil them. Now, mash them and add one teaspoon of lemon juice or vinegar to them. Mix this mixture well and apply it to the hair. Wash the hair thoroughly after half an hour.

You can also use a carrot as an occasional hair conditioner. Take one carrot and avocado and grind them well. Now, liquify the mixture by adding water to it. Store it in a spray bottle. Whenever you wash your hair, spray the natural conditioner on your hair first and wash it after 20 minutes. You will be surprised by the results.

