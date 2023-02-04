In recent times, a large number of people across age groups are experiencing the issue of high cholesterol levels due to hectic lifestyle and other factors. Due to our busy life schedules, we pay little or no attention to our health. Bad lifestyle choices, unhealthy eating patterns and physical inactivity leads to the problem of cholesterol accumulation in the body. Rise in cholesterol levels is primarily caused by the consumption of fatty foods, smoking or consumption of alcohol.

Bad cholesterol is a wax-like substance that accumulates in the veins and due to this the blood vessels start narrowing down. In the long run this may lead to heart ailments and even cardiac arrest.

When cholesterol increases, the circulation of the blood is affected and when the blood does not reach the heart properly, a person might get a heart attack.

By making a few lifestyle changes, you can manage a healthy cholesterol level. Cholesterol can be controlled through medicines by consulting a health expert, but you can also control it naturally with home remedies. Drinking hot water also lowers cholesterol levels.

Let us know how hot water is effective in reducing cholesterol levels.

As we know, high cholesterol is caused by the accumulation of bad fat in the blood vessels, drinking hot water is a very effective solution to this problem. Having hot water regularly helps in controlling the lipid profile and it prevents fat from accumulating in the arteries.

Hot water increases blood fluid rapidly. Due to the lack of blood fluids, the blood starts thickening in the veins and this affects the blood circulation. Drinking of warm water thins the blood and improves circulation.

The biggest reason for rise in cholesterol level is oily food and due to this, bad cholesterol increases rapidly in the body. Triglyceride forms out of oily food and this is the main reason for rising cholesterol. Hot water prevents triglyceride particles from accumulating in the veins.

Consuming garlic with hot water reduces the problem of cholesterol. If you consume garlic with water on an empty stomach, it lowers the risk of heart related problems as well as bad cholesterol.

