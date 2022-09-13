Know Benefits of Kale and the Various Ways to Include it In Your Diet

Kale is a green, leafy vegetable rich in nutrients. It offers a range of health benefits for the whole body. It can be included in the diet in many ways, and you can eat it both raw and cooked. According to WebMD, kale is a superfood, in which vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin K are found in abundance. It also helps in the formation of blood and bones in the body along with strengthening our immunity. It also contains alpha-linolenic acid, omega-3 fatty acids, folate, and vitamin B, essential for brain development. Kale can also help keep the problem of cataracts away, reduce cholesterol and prevent cancer.

5 Ways In Which You Can Consume Kale

Salad

You can eat kale as a salad. To make it, take a large bowl and finely chop the kale. Then add finely chopped tomatoes, green chillies and 1 tsp lemon and salt to taste. You add olive oil to it. You can also add moong or gram to it.

Soup

Kale soup is very tasty and healthy and to make this, boil a bunch of kale, 1 large tomato, 2-3 beans, 1 piece of cinnamon, half tsp cumin seeds and salt. Now take it well and beat it and filter it.

Chips or Pakora

If you want to make a snack, mix one-fourth teaspoon garlic paste, half a teaspoon olive oil, salt and some herbs in a bowl and put banana leaves in this paste. Now you can fry or bake it and eat it.

Smoothie

To make a kale smoothie, take a cup of almond milk and add 1 handful of kale to it. Now add 1 tsp honey, half banana, 1 tbsp pineapple, and 1 tsp peanut butter and mix. If it has become thick, then you can dilute it by adding almond milk to it.

Paratha

Finely chop the kale or grind it in a mixer. Now mix it with multigrain flour and make paratha. Now serve it hot with peanut butter.

