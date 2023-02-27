It is believed that there are a few items, which bring positive energy to the house according to Feng Shui, the traditional Chinese practice on harmonising energy. It is said that the positive effects are also visible in the lives of the people when you follow the right Feng Shui principles. These special items mentioned in Feng Shui also bring happiness and positive energy to home. One such item is the Feng Shui elephant idol.

Elephant has been considered a venerated (sacred) animal even in Hindu religious scriptures. Similarly, more importance is given to elephants in Feng Shui as well. However, it is important to know a few things like the direction in which the elephant idol should be kept and its colour, among others.

Here are some tips from the Vastu and Feng Shui experts to attract positive energy through Feng Shui elephants.

Benefits of keeping an Elephant Feng Shui at home

According to Feng Shui belief, if an elephant idol is kept in the house then the members of the house are blessed with positive energy. Placing an elephant idol at the main door of the house is considered auspicious in Feng Shui.

According to Feng Shui, couples should keep two elephant statues in their bedroom. By doing this, the couple would be blessed with a child soon. Keeping an elephant idol in the house brings happiness and success in life. You must bring home an idol of an elephant with its raised trunk.

Rules for keeping Feng Shui Elephant

According to Feng Shui, some rules have also been instructed before buying and keeping an elephant statue at home. One should never buy a black coloured elephant, because this does not bring good energy, according to Feng Shui experts. The idol of a white-coloured elephant should always be brought into the house. While placing the idol of an elephant, always remember that it has to be kept in the north direction of the house. If you want to keep a pair of Feng Shui elephants, then you must keep their faces towards each other. Keeping these idols with their backs to each other can increase the negative effect in the house.

