Know Difference Between Heart Attack, Stroke and Cardiac Arrest; Signs and Symptoms

Raju Srivastava, KK, Siddharth Shukla, and Puneeth Rajkumar are some of the famous faces India lost due to heart attack or cardiac arrest in the last year or so. In fact, during Navratri, a video was viral on social media, where a person while dancing fell on the ground and died.

Later, doctors said that the person suffered a heart attack. Additionally, a dancer while performing fell on the floor and then never woke up. The cases of people dying from a heart attack, cardiac arrest, or heart stroke are rising.

Why is India seeing an uptick in heart-related issues? Today, this article will decode the increasing cases. First of all, it is important to understand the difference between a heart attack, heart stroke, and cardiac arrest.

Heart Attack: A heart attack is a serious condition where the supply of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot.

Heart stroke: Heart stroke is also called a brain attack whereby the supply of blood to the brain is hampered, causing the part of the brain to die.

Cardiac arrest: A sudden halt in the functioning of the heart is called cardiac arrest. Loss of consciousness and unresponsiveness are among the primary signs. Without prompt intervention, the person can die on the spot.

How to identify a stroke

Sudden weakness or numbness on one side of the face, leg, or arm

Loss of strength, vision, sensation, or speech trouble

Lack of coordination and imbalance

Fainting briefly and dizziness

After observing above mentioned symptoms, do a simple FAST test on the patient.

Face- Ask the person to smile. Look if the face droops

Arms- Raise both the arms and look if an arm sags as compared to other

Speech- Ask him to say something to understand any slurred or strange-sounding words

Time- Count every minute and immediately rush to the hospital

