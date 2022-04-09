Know Everything About Paneer: Nutritional Value, Health Benefits and More

Paneer is a dairy product that is considered a little more special than the others when it comes to a vegetarian diet. It can be easily founded near your house. Paneer, also known as cottage cheese, is a very versatile food item. From being prepared with minimal ingredients, oil and spices to being prepared lavishly and making it as spicy and tasty as possible, paneer can suit any occasion depending on the way it is prepared. But if prepared the correct way, it can be one of the best sources of protein and a great weight-loss agent.

Let’s talk about the nutritional value of cottage cheese or paneer. 100 grams of paneer holds 14-19 grams of protein and around 260 calories if it is made from full cream milk and 72 calories if it is prepared from skimmed or low-fat milk. In addition to this, 100 grams of paneer has around 200 milligrams of Calcium. Calcium is important to keep your bones and teeth healthy. People in their 30s, especially women, face a lot of issues regarding bone density and pains due to lack of calcium. It is necessary for women to have an ample amount of cottage cheese every alternate day to keep themselves healthy and free of these pains.

Advertisement

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) is not a very common term used in households. But it is a very important component in cottage cheese that helps reduce body fat deposits and increase the potency our immune system holds. Animal meat and dairy products hold good amounts of CLA and hence are recommended to have in your meals to keep yourself healthy.

While there are many benefits of paneer, the preparation techniques vary from place to place and person to person. If the food item is consumed as a health-improving agent, paneer can do wonders. But if one decides to use too much oil and spices (like restaurants do to prepare special paneer dishes like Paneer Tikka and Paneer Butter Masala), it can prove to be harmful. Make sure you take care of such intricacies while including paneer in your diet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.