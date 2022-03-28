Know How Can You Teach Your Child the True Meaning of Apology

We all have been taught as a kid that ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ are two magical words that take you a long way in life. One more essential word that can make a big difference is ‘Sorry’. One must understand the meaning of an apology and its impact. Things that you learn as a kid stay with you for life, and this is why parents must know how to teach their child the true meaning of apology and how to practice it.

At times kids may learn the habit of saying sorry after making any mistake but you might see that they keep repeating what they are told not to. This implies that they had learned the word but not its true meaning. The impact of an apology goes on a deeper mental level and it can really affect the relationship one has in life. Growing up as a kid, if you have been taught these important lessons then it shapes you into a better person and as a parent, it is your moral obligation to help your kid adapt to these habits.

Advertisement

Help the kid to learn his/her emotions

Kids often get defensive when they are told they have done wrong and they must correct their behavior. An apology takes courage and your kid must know that there is nothing wrong with accepting the mistakes. It will give them a sense that they are making the right decision as they commit to their mistake and make amends to not repeat it.

Change in actions

Advertisement

When your kid makes a mistake you should help them to understand that they can make things better. Do not make them feel guilty but help them to understand that they have the chance to be better. If they spill milk on the table, rather than scolding them you can teach them how to clean it and try to not spill the next time. An apology might not be seen in words, but in actions here because if your kid has learned that he made a mistake and he wants to correct it then you have won.

Let them know how it feels to be on the other end

This might sound different but think it through. You understand something only after you have been through it. If your kid is ever upset with you, try apologising to them, it will make them realise how effective a true apology is.

Advertisement

One must not force any habit on the kids but help them understand its meaning and apply in life for better outcomes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.