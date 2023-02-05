Hibiscus flowers blossom and enhance the beauty of the garden. Many households use dried Hibiscus flowers in the green tea as well as for hair. But did you know it had many medicinal values?

Hibiscus, also known as the “Rose of Sharon," is a beautiful and vibrant flowering plant with a rich cultural and medicinal history. Its distinctive petals and striking colours have made it a popular ornamental plant, but it also possesses a range of health benefits. Let’s delve into the fascinating world of hibiscus and explore its medicinal properties, from its antioxidant content to its potential to lower blood pressure. So sit back, grab a cup of hibiscus tea, and discover all the interesting facts about this amazing plant!

Promotes Weight loss

Vidhi Chawla, dietitian and founder, Fisico Diet Clinic underlines that Hibiscus promotes weight loss and guards against obesity. Hibiscus aids in the inhibition of fat cell formation. The fibre in hibiscus may indeed contribute with weight loss.

Owing to its metabolic-regulating properties, hibiscus extract can not only assist to avoid obesity, but it can also aid to reduce belly fat and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Given the link between obesity and serious health issues, hibiscus may be a helpful addition to weight-management methods.

Therefore, the expert suggests that consuming hibiscus green tea on a daily basis might benefit in natural weight loss. It includes anthocyanins, phenolic compounds, and flavonoids, which serve in the gene regulation associated in fat metabolism, hence boosting fat removal.

Helps in managing blood pressure, liver health and prevents from cancer.

As we know, Hibiscus flower is a flowering plant that comes from the mallow family, Malvaceae. Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and CEO, Nutracy Lifestyle, says, “People who are having problems with high blood pressure must drink Hibiscus tea since it is shown to lower blood pressure also making it a potential solution for hypertension. It also improves our liver health. As we all know that liver plays important role in making our food digest, so hibiscus tea increases the efficiency of the liver and helps in preventing cancer as polyphenols are present in the hibiscus, which is known for its anti-cancer qualities.

Prevents Urinary Tract Infections

UTI (Urinary Tract Infection) is a scary disease that has become quite prevalent among women, in recent years. Hibiscus, which is easily available around us, is a natural remedy to prevent UTIs. Since it contains a significant concentration of bioflavonoids and anthocyanins, mainly hibiscin, which is said to prevent UTIs. “Consuming hibiscus tea can avoid the discomfort of common UTIs and UTI infections that lead to cystitis. Also, a small dose of hibiscus extract is thought to lower the risk of urethra infections, which can sometimes occur as a result of sexual activity," says Dr. Archana Batra, a Dietician, and a Certified Diabetes Educator. Although, hibiscus has been used for centuries for this kind of quality, it is always best to consult an expert before consuming and to check the contents before purchasing any hibiscus product such as tea or powder.

As stated by the professionals, the hibiscus flower is beneficial to overall health. Start your day with hibiscus green tea and incorporate it into your diet in appropriate proportions.

