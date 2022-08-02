Know Origins of Sandalwood, Uses and Benefits

Sandalwood is used to make various medicines and beauty products across the world. But its importance also expands to the religious and cultural contexts in India. As per the Hindu tradition, sandalwood is used in performing various rituals right from birth to the death of individuals.

Centuries-old religious and ayurvedic texts highlight the benefits and use of sandalwood. While it is also found in Sri Lanka, Australia, Indonesia and many other countries around the pacific ocean, sandalwood is believed to have originated in the historically and mythologically important southern Indian mountain range Malaya.

According to Vamana Purana, sandalwood is used in the worship of Lord Shiva. The Brahma Vaivarta Purana states that Goddess Lakshmi resides on the fragrant wood of sandalwood. In the Ayodhya Kand of Valmiki Ramayana, there is a mention of a beautiful building of Shri Ram, which is fragranced with sandalwood.

In the 42nd chapter of the Bhagavata Purana, it is mentioned that the upper body of Shri Krishna is covered in a paste of sandalwood.

Among the many types of sandalwood, yellow and red sandalwood are the most in demand. The use of yellow sandalwood as a religious act is generally used by those who believe in Vaishnavism whereas red sandalwood is used by those who believe in Shaivism and Shakta faith.

Ancient texts suggest that the existence of sandalwood on Earth dates to 4,000 years. Some scripts suggest sandalwood was being used by people in Egypt nearly 3000 years ago. In the ancient Ayurvedic text ‘Charaka Samhita’, the benefits of sandalwood had been described in great detail.

Sandalwood with its medical benefits is also considered to help improve depression, anxiety and insomnia.

According to a study ‘Rediscovering Sandalwood: Beyond Beauty and Fragrance’, published on the website of National Library Medicine (NLM) of the National Center for Biotechnology (NCBI), sandalwood oil has anti-cancer properties. Along with this, anticancer and chemo-preventive properties have been revealed in alpha-santalol, a compound extracted from the sandalwood tree.

Sandalwood is also used to cure various skin diseases, including psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. It also has antibacterial properties, effective on acne and pimples. The anti-inflammatory properties (anti-inflammatory) present in sandalwood not only provide coolness but also reduce swelling.

While sandalwood has no side effects, people allergic to it should avoid it.

