Know Side Effects of Consuming Excess Paneer

Panner is one of the most popular food items among vegetarians. These soft, velvety chunks made from milk are not only tasty, but also good for health. Enriched with the goodness of protein and calcium, paneer helps to meet the protein requirement of the body and also improves calcium levels. This helps in reducing joint pain and aids healthy bones.

However, too much of something is never a good idea. Consuming excess quantities of paneer can have some adverse impact on your health. If you are a true paneer lover and can’t seem to stay away from it for a long time, then you must learn about the ill effects of consuming too much paneer.

Here are some of the side effects of gorging on paneer:

Digestion Related Problems

Since paneer is high in lactose, it can make you feel bloated and create gas. You might suffer from indigestion and stomach aches. Rich in protein, excess paneer may take a little longer time to get digested and this could lead to bloating or acidity.

Cholesterol

People suffering from high blood pressure should avoid the consumption of paneer. This Indian cheese can increase the risk of high blood pressure, leading to several heart problems.

Weight gain

If you are trying to lose weight, then you will sadly have to eliminate paneer from your diet. Loaded with fats, paneer will cause you to put on more weight, ruining your plan of shedding those extra pounds.

Allergies

Although it is a rare phenomenon, the consumption of paneer can result in allergies in some individuals. Poor quality of paneer might trigger allergic reactions in some people, resulting in rashes, itching, or loose motion. You must always buy paneer from a good shop and check its expiry date before purchasing it.

