Know Symptoms and Remedies For Selective Mutism in Children

Your children are a bundle of energy while staying at home. In some cases, they can’t stay with the same attitude in school. They often confine themselves to a secluded corner and don’t wish to mix up with anyone. This is called Selective Mutism where children are talkative at home, but unable to speak at certain social gatherings or schools.

Here are a few symptoms of Selective Mutism on which the parents should keep a watch. The problem is not a serious one and it can be controlled with a few simple practices.

1. Unable to communicate with teachers

Advertisement

According to a report published in Childmind, if children are unable to express themselves in front of teachers, they often speak less. Not willing to communicate with teachers is a sign of low confidence among children. This will affect students’ performance in schools and prompt them to stay quiet.

2. Finding difficulty in studies

It can also be the case where children are finding difficulty in comprehending some subjects. This will make them lose interest in studies. With the passage of time, they will feel tensed over their dismal performance in concerned topics and talk less.

3. Not able to adjust themselves at school

There could be instances where students find themselves incapable of adjusting to the school environment. They can feel a lack of companionship, which makes them secluded. This can be quite painful and children start developing a sense of inferiority complex. This will be a huge obstacle in their way of communicating with anyone.

Keeping in mind the intensity of this problem, there is an urgent need to treat it at earliest. Here are a few steps that you can follow to get rid of Selective Mutism.

1. Children who are suffering from Selective Mutism should never be forced to speak. Rather than solving, this will worsen the problem. Instead of forcing the children, allow them time to become friendly with you and make them feel comfortable.

Advertisement

2. Parents should not answer for their children in public places, thus rescuing them from social anxiety. Instead, they should gradually persuade their children to express themselves. This could be slightly difficult for children initially, but will help them in future.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.