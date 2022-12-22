Know the Benefits of Consuming Black Pepper In Winter

Black pepper, which is known as the King of Spices, is one of the most extensively used ingredients in Indian households. Made by crushing peppercorns, black pepper can be used in a variety of dishes. The spice not only adds flavour to your dishes but also offers a lot of health benefits. Incorporating freshly ground black pepper into your daily diet may be a fantastic approach to prevent yourself from falling prey to common winter diseases. It is also said that black pepper can aid in improving digestion and promoting weight loss.

Piperine, a bioactive phytochemical found in black pepper (Piper nigrum L.), has been proven to have several therapeutic qualities, including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capabilities. Piperine also has antimutagenic, antitumor, antiarthritic, and antifungal properties. Take a look at some of the health benefits of consuming black pepper:

Reduces inflammation

Due to the presence of piperine, which has anti-inflammatory properties, black pepper aids in fighting chronic inflammation, which may contribute to several medical disorders, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and stroke. This primary plant ingredient in black pepper has proved to be an efficient anti-inflammatory in numerous tests.

Fights cough and cold

Black pepper possesses antimicrobial characteristics that help in the treatment of cough and cold. Your daily cup of tea will highly benefit from the addition of a teaspoon of honey and a pinch of freshly ground black pepper to treat cough and cold. It can also ease viral infections, flu, or chest congestion.

Promotes weight loss

Piperine also helps in promoting weight loss by blocking the formation of fat cells. A 2012 study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry found that piperine inhibited the creation of new mature fat cells, implying that the spice can be employed as a flavouring agent in a weight loss diet.

Controls blood sugar levels

According to research, piperine can even aid in controlling blood sugar levels. A study found that rats induced with diabetes when fed a black pepper extract had a lower jump in blood sugar levels. Piperine may also aid in preventing intestinal gas production and relieving constipation. Another research suggested that black pepper extracts may help decrease cholesterol levels, too.

