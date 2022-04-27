Know The Benefits of Consuming Chia Seeds With Water Regularly

In the quest for achieving a leaner and healthier body, people nowadays are adopting a number of methods. Many are putting hours in the gym while some even resort to surgeries to shed some extra kilos.

Now, when it comes to diet, there are plenty of products in the market which are touted as the key to an effective loss. But, sometimes even simple household ingredients can do wonders. One such ingredient that you must include in your diet is chia seeds.

These tiny black and white seeds are incredibly nutritious and are loaded with antioxidants. Chia seeds also contain minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, and minerals that make them extremely beneficial for healthy functioning of the body.

Besides this, what makes chia seeds better than any weight-loss supplement is the numerous ways in which you can consume it. You can roast the chia seeds and munch them as a snack or add it to your smoothie or halwa.

However, if you are aiming to lose weight, then the most effective way to consume chia seeds is with plain water. According to clinical nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat, you can add chia seeds to water and simply reap the benefits of it. In her Instagram post, the nutritionist wrote that consuming chia seeds with water will provide you with vital nutrients and will also enhance the taste of plain water.

She suggested that one can also infuse the water with lemon, sliced cucumber, and mint leaves to get electrolytes during summers.

Let us have a look at some more benefits of chia seeds.

Heart health

Experts suggest that consuming chia seeds can reduce the risk of heart diseases as it is loaded with antioxidants. In addition, it has high fiber content that can help in lowering high blood pressure in individuals.

Weight loss

With high fiber content, chia seeds also help with healthy weight management. For people suffering from obesity, a consuming chia seeds has proven to be effective in a healthy weight loss.

Bone health

Chia seeds contain essential minerals like magnesium and phosphorous that are vital for healthy bones as well as muscles and nerve functioning.

Blood sugar level

Due to beneficial compounds and fiber, chia seeds can assist people in regulating blood sugar levels. Chia seeds is found to be effective in improving insulin sensitivity hence consuming it can be beneficial for people with diabetes.

Reducing inflammation

Chia seeds have an antioxidant called caffeic acid that helps fight inflammation in the body. As chronic inflammation can lead to severe health conditions like cancer and heart diseases, chia seeds can be eaten regularly to reduce inflammation. https://hindi.news18.com/news/lifestyle/health-news-benefits-of-drinking-chia-seeds-mixed-with-water-in-hindi-ans-4216447.html

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

