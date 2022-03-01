Know the benefits of Jamun Vinegar for hair and skin

Summer could be harsh for hair and skin for many people. We are in a constant search of components which can take care of our hair and skin. Our search should end up with Jamun. This delicious Black Plum is a rich source of many medicinal properties. Jamun vinegar is an amalgamation of many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which can provide healthy hair and blemish free skin.

Here are a few benefits of Jamun for skin and hair.

1. Softens the skin

Jamun vinegar is a rich source of Vitamin C. Vitamin C helps in producing collagen and elastin, which helps in having a healthy skin. It contains antioxidants, which prevent premature ageing.

2. Treats Acne

One of the sure shot solutions for treating acne is Jamuns. Jamun vinegar treats acne via blood purification and blood detoxification. Jamun comprises anti-bacterial properties. These anti-bacterial properties remove acne causing bacteria from skin. Whether it is acne, pimples or blackheads, all can be cured with Jamun vinegar.

3. Improves hair health

Jamun vinegar has antioxidant and antibacterial properties that remove toxins from the body, reducing the chances of bacterial infection. You can mix one spoon of Jamun vinegar in a bowl of cold water. Wash hair after applying this solution for about 20 minutes. This should be done 2 to 3 times a week for healthy hair.

4. Hair fall reduction

Jamun Vinegar is a rich source of folic acid, Riboflavin, Phosphorus, Thiamine and Niacin. These nutrients are considered best in controlling hair fall. What you need to do is to mix a spoon of Jamun vinegar in a glass of water. Daily consumption of this solution will prove to be most effective in controlling hair fall.

5. Eliminates excessive oil

Jamun also has a lot of astringent properties. These can help in the removal of excess oil from hair and skin.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

